Wyoming Attorney General Files to Seize Half a Million Dollars from Alleged Drug Dealer

Half a million dollars was confiscated in the criminal investigation prompted by a deadly shooting in Natrona County earlier this year.

On February 1, the Casper Police were called to 15th and Cottonwood Street where they found the body of Brandon Arguello Lopez, who died from gunshot wounds.

A multi-agency investigation of a drug deal and possible homicide followed.

Ultimately Casper resident Rajion Lee Vu, 25 at the time, was charged with second degree murder, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and conspiracy. The case is ongoing and Vu is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Filed on May 1st, prosecutors issued a Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture for Rajion Lee Vu in the amount of $493,303.00.

Some of the money, $608.00, was seized from Vu's person when he was arrested by law enforcement on May 5.

Pursuant to a warrant, a search of the white Subaru the defendant was driving at the time of the alleged shooting yielded $2,815.00.

Most of the money was located at a residence in Bar Nunn linked to Vu inside a black Liberty safe.

Inside, police found $100 bills wrapped and sealed in food-saver-bags, along with several plastic containers with more money wrapped in plastic and sealed in vacuum bags, totaling $489,880. A K-9 alerted to the presence of a controlled substance on the currency.

Several firearms were also located in the safe, with one having packaging labeled with Vu's name and one labeled with Angelina Smith's name.

Court records suggest Smith was or is the girlfriend of Vu. She was charged with conspiracy to deliver marijuana on Feb. 5 in Natrona County Circuit Court.

Natrona County prosecutors argue the money was in violation of the Wyoming Controlled Substances Act and demand forfeiture pursuant to Wyoming Statute §35-7-1049.

Authorized by Wyoming attorney General Bridget Hill, as Commissioner of Drugs and Substances Control, the cash can be disposed of in any manner authorized by the Wyoming law and that the Court deems just and equitable.

