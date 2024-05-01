First Thursday ArtWalk in Casper Seeking Artists, Musicians, Food & More

Art 321 has just announced the dates for the "First Thursday ArtWalk' in Casper and they are looking to build a roster of talent and services for the 2024 season.

The ArtWalk is a monthly event where various downtown businesses open their doors up to the public for a night of art, music, food, drink and community. Art 321 is looking for artists, musicians, businesses, food trucks and performers to be involved and make the events special and successful.

The first ArtWalk of the season kicks off Thursday, June 6th. If you are interested in being a part of the festivities or know some one who is, click below to get in touch and submit your information.

The other upcoming dates for the ArtWalk are July11th, August 1st, and September 5th. To learn more about ART 321 and the ArtWalk, visit art321.org.