Visit Casper Announces Fun Summer Lineup of Events

Visit Casper news release:

This summer – from June through September – Casper, Wyoming, is hosting a variety of events that embody the West, including the Visit Casper Marathon, College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR), NIC Fest, Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo, 5150’ Festival and Horse Nations Indian Relay Council Championship of Champions.

“Summer is epic in Wyoming,” said Wayne Stewart, Director of Marketing & Communications for Visit Casper. “This time of year brings long daylight hours, warm days, abundant outdoor adventures and a variety of events that celebrate the best of Casper.”

With rodeo being the official sport of Wyoming, it’s no surprise that rodeo-focused events are at the forefront of Casper’s offerings and attractions during the summer.

Kicking off the summer festivities is CNFR, which is celebrating its 25th year in Casper, as well as the event’s 75th anniversary. With 400+ collegiate rodeo athletes from across the country descending on Casper, the Ford Wyoming Center turns into a rodeo hub from June 9-16, 2024, as athletes compete and vie to take home the championship title in their respective events. Additional CNFR festivities include a tradeshow and CINCH Style Show, while Casper will also host Western Fest – an event that will kick off the week – June 9 at David Street Station and NIC Fest, a downtown festival that celebrates the arts and takes place at the Nicolaysen Art Museum June 14-16.

Beyond rodeo, June will welcome the Visit Casper Marathon and two Logan Wilson – a Casper native and linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals – events, including dinner with Logan & Morgan Wilson and a Logan Wilson Football Camp. The Visit Casper Marathon takes place June 2 and is a Road Runners Club of America State Championship Event. It’s also the longest-running marathon in Wyoming, is USATF certified and is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. The race includes a full marathon, half marathon, marathon relay and 10K.

The Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo, which is one of Wyoming’s premier events, is set to take place July 9-13, 2024, and includes carnival rides, a parade through downtown and five PRCA rodeo performances.

Anchoring August is the 5150’ Festival, named for Casper’s elevation. Celebrating all things Casper and taking place August 17 at David Street Station, the 5150’ Festival includes vendors, food, live music and activities, with country music artist Canaan Smith headlining this year’s event.

Rounding out Casper’s summer season is the HNIRC Championships of Champions, set for September 20-22. Called “America’s original extreme sport,” it will be held at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds with teams coming from across the West, Midwest and Canada to compete. Teams consist of one rider, three horses, two holders and a mugger, with racers making one lap around the track and switching horses twice in front of the grandstands. The event is one of athleticism and combines horsemanship skills, coordination, speed and more. To learn more, watch this segment from 60 Minutes, filmed at the 2023 event in Casper.

Additional summer-focused festivities include kayaking the rose-colored cliffs of Fremont Canyon at Alcova Reservoir, fishing the North Platte River, setting out on the Oregon Trail with Historic Trails West and exploring the city’s quaint downtown, with eight breweries, locally owned shops and 193 restaurants.

Central Wyoming Rodeo Mutton Bustin'-Saturday Central Wyoming Rodeo Mutton Bustin'-Saturday Gallery Credit: Libby Ngo