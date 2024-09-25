Solar development on 2,000 acres northwest of Casper seeking permit; public hearings Oct. 8, Nov. 5

CASPER, Wyo. — According to the Planning and Zoning Division of the Natrona County Development Department, two public hearings regarding a request for a solar energy development permit on 2,000 acres northwest of Casper are set for Oct. 8 and Nov. 5.

EG Haystack Solar LLC is looking to build a solar farm on a plot about 24 miles northwest of Casper and 0.4 miles south of US Highway 26. The current proposal is seeking 2,010 acres and is planned to become a 199-megawatt Utility-Scale Solar System as well as a 100-megawatt battery energy storage system site, according to a release announcing the hearing.

The first public hearing is set to be hosted by the county’s planning and zoning commission. This hearing will start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 and will take place in the Natrona County Courthouse District Courtroom #1 on the second floor. The second hearing reviewing the application will be hosted by the Natrona County Board of Commissioners at the same time Tuesday, Nov. 5 in the same room.

For any member of the public interested in attending and seeking more information or disability accommodations, contact the Planning and Zoning Commission at 307-235-9477.