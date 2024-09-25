Harmful algae-like bacteria linger at Casper lake under high temps

CASPER, Wyo. — Harmful cyanobacterial blooms, or HCBs, linger in the water at the McKenzie Lake and Dog Park in Casper, the city announced on Wednesday. With temperatures expected to reach the 90s, the blooms are expected to remain until the first couple of hard freezes, the city said.

The blooms may be brown, green or blue-green. HCBs may look like spilled-paint, grass clippings or scums, and may leave a paste along the shoreline. HCBs can occur in or on the water, either floating or attached to plants, rocks or other material.

“Please continue to follow the guidelines posted on the awareness signs,” the city said, offering the following tips:

Do not swim in or come into contact with green water, floating scums or clumps.

Do not ingest water from a bloom. Boiling, filters and other treatments will not make the water safe.

Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.

Avoid water spray from a bloom.

Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near a bloom, eat bloom material or lick fur after contact. –The City of Casper

“If you or your pet get sick after water contact or ingestion, call your doctor or veterinarian,” the city added.