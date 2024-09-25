Obituaries: Dorn; Nolan; Rosette (Harper)

Garrett Chase Dorn: 1994 – 2024

Garrett Chase Dorn, 30, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on September 18, 2024, in Casper surrounded by loved ones.

Garrett was born in Casper to Kathy and Kary Dorn on February 25, 1994. He went to high school at Natrona County High School and graduated in 2012. He worked as a cook in multiple restaurants and had a job working on gaming machines. Garrett played all sports. He enjoyed hockey, football, bowling, golf, basketball, snowboarding, skateboarding and pool. He really enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and fishing with his Grandpa Bill.

Garrett is survived by his mother, Kathy (Dave) of Casper; father, Kary (Rhonda) of Casper; brother, Shane (Jamie) of Arizona; brother, Brandon (Bailey) of Casper; aunt, Karen (Slavko) of Arizona; and his nieces, Kaylee and Kayden; nephews, Kael and Kamden; and cousin, JP.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jim and Sue Kington of Casper; paternal grandparents, Bill and Mary Dorn of Casper; and cousin, Amanda.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society.

Garrett was very bright and quick-witted. He always liked to try to make you smile.

Donald Eugene Nolan: 1948 – 2024

Donald E. Nolan, 75, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at his home in Casper, Wyoming surrounded by his family.

Don was born on December 22, 1948, in Kansas City, Kansas to Myrtle and James Nolan. Don served a tour in Vietnam while in the Marine Corp. After Vietnam he returned home to Kansas until his work with Phillips Petroleum moved him to Gillette, Wyoming. He later moved to Douglas, Wyoming and retired from Phillips to pursue his love of ranching. He eventually settled in Casper, Wyoming upon his final retirement.

Anyone who knew Don, knows he had many interests, a few of which were ranching, motorcycling and traveling. He truly loved the outdoors, and all that Wyoming offered.

He will be dearly missed by his long-time companion, friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle and James Nolan; first wife, Jouce Nolan; his wife, Mary Rose Chavez-Nolan; sister, Jo Ann Nolan; and brothers, Bob and Gary Nolan.

He is survived by his faithful and loving companion of 9 years, Paula Strong; sisters, Kathy Kelley of Kansas City, Kansas and Judy (Wesley) Ledom of Prairie Village, Kansas.

Services will be announced at a later date. The family requests donations in Don’s name to be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home.

Emily Jo Rosette: 1939 – 2024

Emily Jo made her journey to the heavenly skies surrounded by family on the evening of September 23, 2024 as the sun and clouds set into beautiful cotton candy skies, and surrounded her in everlasting peace.

Emily was born on October 30, 1939 in Crawford, Colorado to Robert A. Harper and Edna M. Riddle. She was the second youngest of seven siblings, those being four sisters, and three brothers. From oldest to youngest being: Twyla, Lloyd, Robert “Pug”, Colene, Emily, and Jack. She was very family oriented and loved her siblings dearly. As her father searched for work across Wyoming, Colorado, and New Mexico while in her adolescent years, they lived many places before settling in Evansville, Wyoming and officially establishing Wyoming as home when she was eight years old.

After the tragic loss of her mother when Emily was just 18 years old, she made the journey to California between the ages of 18-21, where she welcomed her first born child, Neil Harper, in 1961. The two of them made their way back to Wyoming, where she soon met the love of her life, and future husband, John H. Rosette in 1966. She loved telling the story of how they met, and would often go dancing at the Beacon club, and how they instantly knew it was love at first sight. Five years later, they together welcomed their daughter, Mary Walter into the world in 1971. Now with their family complete, Emily and John headed to Jackson Hole, WY to get married in November 1978.

Together their family of four made Glenrock, Wyoming home for 40 years, where Emily made a career of industrial and residential cleaning for the Glenrock Public Library, and many local clients. Her small town of Glenrock, Wyoming holds many memories for Emily, from Deer Creek Days, frequent family outings and back road drives up the mountain, their home that was always filled with so much love, aromas of her husband’s one of a kind baking and cooking, and the time spent with loved ones.

Emily and John enjoyed spending most of their time in the outdoors and shared many countless memories of lake and creek fishing, hunting, rock hounding, and gardening at home; as well as amongst their beloved friends Louise and Orville Hakalo with whom they shared a beautiful gardening plot on Glenrock mountain. They also enjoyed sharing the tradition of seasonal chokecherry and apple picking with family, and spending their free time with their two grandchildren, Shawnee and Tyke, going on frequent picnics, watching rodeos at South Rec, many mountain and back road adventures, and spoiling them any way they could as they were the complete apples of their eye. Always by their side, you could also find their two sidekicks, Pincher and Sweet Pea.

Emily’s strong willed, spit fire, witty spirit and sense of humor will be forever missed by those who have been blessed to know and love her. We are grateful in knowing her sweetheart, John no longer has to be “always waiting on this woman,” as he loved to say now that their souls are together again.

Among those to welcome her to her eternal resting place include her mother and father, Edna M. Riddle and Robert A. Harper; her husband, John H. Rosette; siblings: Twyla Allen, Lloyd Harper, Robert “Pug” Harper, Nelda Harper, Jack Harper, Lila Richards, and Bobbie “Colene” Stoneking; as well as numerous beloved family pets whom she loved dearly.

Emily is leaving behind two children, Neil (Carol) Harper of Glenrock, Mary (Rick) Walter of Casper; two grandchildren, Shawnee (Nate) LaJeunesse, Tyke (Olivia) Walter of Casper; four great-grandchildren: Jaiden, Maya, Kiernan, and Killian; along with a few nieces, nephews, and friends.

In honor of Emily, the family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, and Garden Square Assisted Living. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either establishment.