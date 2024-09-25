21-Year-Old Climber from Wisconsin Dead After Falling from Devil’s Tower

On September 22, 2024, shortly before 8:00 p.m. Devils Tower Law Enforcement was informed of a rock climber who had fallen. Responding staff found the injured climber and their climbing partner around 8:40 p.m.

Stewart Phillip Porter, a 21-year-old male from Eau Claire, WI, was rappelling the second pitch of El Cracko Diablo when he fell, sustaining major injuries. He was pronounced dead on scene by a Hulett EMS Paramedic.

Porter’s partner was stranded and later rescued from the wall of the Tower, with help from Devils Tower Lodge Climbing Guides and Buck Wild Climbing Guides.

Over the 100 plus year climbing history at the Tower, there have been seven climbing deaths, according to the National Park Service.

While climbing fatalities at Devils Tower are infrequent, it is still inherently dangerous.

"Devils Tower express appreciation for Devils Tower Lodge, Buck Wild Climbing Guides, Hulett EMS, and the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and monument staff who assisted in search and recovery efforts, and offer condolences to the family" wrote the park in a press release.

Following the tragic incident, the NPS offered safety tips to future climbers:

Check the local weather forecast before climbing and observe changing weather conditions. Summer days can bring hot temperatures, and the rock of the Tower can reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Storm systems develop quickly in the Black Hills. Lightning, rain, hail, slippery surfaces, and hypothermia are possible during storms.

Park in the lower/gravel lot of the visitor center parking lot. This lot provides more shade for cars parked all day and allows short-term visitors more parking in the upper/paved lot.

Watch for animals (stinging insects, birds, rodents and reptiles all live on the Tower). Temporary route closure due to nesting falcons is typical each spring in order to protect nesting prairie and peregrine falcons. Routes will be reopened when no nesting activity is observed and/or falcons fledge. Check for route closures when you register at the climbing kiosk or visit the Current Climbing Closure page.

Routes are typically long and sustained in grade. Technical rock climbing equipment is required to safely climb at Devils Tower National Monument. Consult multiple sources for information on a route, as suggested gear varies between guidebooks.

The majority of climbing accidents and deaths on the Tower occur during the rappel. The National Park Service does not maintain anchors - inspect all anchors and back them up if necessary. Ensure you know the location of your rappel route before you begin. Start rappels over the nose of columns to prevent ropes from jamming in cracks. Avoid knocking loose rock onto climbers below. Many rappels require two ropes; know the distance of your planned rappel before beginning.

Climbing helmets are strongly recommended due to frequent rock falls. Significant hazards should be reported to a ranger in the climbing office or visitor center.

In the event of an emergency, remain calm and attempt to call 911 or yell down to the Tower Trail. Assistance from local resources and monument staff may be available, though rescue is not certain.

Frontier Rally Hosted by the Casper Mountain Preservation Alliance July 2024 Gallery Credit: Photos by Kim Fedore, TSM