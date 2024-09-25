It’s that time again: The Casper Oktober Fest is BACK!

Wanna grab a beer?

Casper Oktoberfest is the biggest beer celebration of the year filled with fun, laughter and a spirit of giving back! And guess what? YOU’RE INVITED!

When: Saturday, Oct. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Casper (keep reading…)

This year’s festivities will feature an extensive spread of beers, showcasing a variety of brews from local favorites. You’ll have the chance to sample special offerings from:

Athletic Brewing Co.

Sierra Nevada Brewing

Tommy Knockers

Sheridan Beer

Gruner Bros

Freedoms Edge

Black Tooth Brewing Company

Mountain Hops

Skull Tree

Cody Craft Brewing

Prost

O’dell

Wind River

Great Divide

Hacker Pschorr

Upslope Brewing

Sam Adams – Oktoberfest

Ommegang Brewery

New Belgium Brewing

Rogue Brewing

Road House Brewing

Oil City Beer

Paulaner

Alongside the great beer, we have some delicious eats lined up, including Yak Brats generously donated by Jeffree Star and the Star Yak Ranch! The Office Bar & Grill will be serving up this Wyoming-sourced delicacy, so make sure to stop by and sample what all the hubbub is about! Along with The Office, the event map spans several popular downtown Casper staples, including Racca’s, The Drinkery and The Gaslight Social.

But the TRUE highlight of Casper Oktoberfest will be our Wish Granting Ceremony, where we come together to make dreams come true for children in need. Proceeds from Oktoberfest go to Make-A-Wish Wyoming because we are firm believers of blending community fun with making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

You can get your tickets NOW to secure your spot at this year’s fest. What are you waiting for? Make your plans to join us! Mark your calendars and be sure to bring your friends and family to Casper Oktoberfest 2024.

PAID FOR BY MAKE-A-WISH WYOMING

This article is a promoted post. The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the organization that paid for the article, and do not necessarily reflect the views, thoughts or opinions of Oil City News, its employees or its publisher. Please fill out this form if you would like to speak to our sales department about advertising opportunities on Oil City News.



