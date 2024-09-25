Auditions for traveling Nutcracker performance take place on Thursday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Auditions for local children to dance as extras in the traveling production of “NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet” will take place in Casper on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Beautiful Feet Academy of the Dance Arts.

According to a release from the production company, local young dancers ages 6–17 are invited to try out with the production’s “Dance with Us” program. The production features 75 professional ballet dancers, in addition to local young dancers who perform as extras in the production.

Auditions start on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at 2115 E. 12th St.

Dancers who are chosen will be given tailored costumes for the live performance, which takes place at the Ford Wyoming Center on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the performance can be found here.