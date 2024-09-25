Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/17/24–9/24/24)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Blaize William Wegner and Alexandra Elizabeth Fields
- Steven Alexander Leete and Elizabeth Jean Jennings
- Trevor Clark Woodward and Sarah Marie Weikum
- Caleb Aaron Troutman and Julianna Grace Kelbert
- Antonio Juan Perez and Avigayl Raine Linde
- Joseph Edward Neese and Kaylee Ann Shain
- Mathew Tyler Balcazar and Chelsie Kye Costello
- Tristan Joseph West and Mikaylah Elizabeth Kear
- George Thomas Wagstaff and Alisha Dawn Hollsten
- Samuel Joseph Cordova V and Paige Nicole Asmus
- Robert Lee Forrester and Toni Rae Eustace
- Terry Joe Davenport and Sarah Ann Harris
- Austin J Elliott and Ashley Elizabeth Creager
