Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/17/24–9/24/24)

Marriages

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

  • Blaize William Wegner and Alexandra Elizabeth Fields
  • Steven Alexander Leete and Elizabeth Jean Jennings
  • Trevor Clark Woodward and Sarah Marie Weikum
  • Caleb Aaron Troutman and Julianna Grace Kelbert
  • Antonio Juan Perez and Avigayl Raine Linde
  • Joseph Edward Neese and Kaylee Ann Shain
  • Mathew Tyler Balcazar and Chelsie Kye Costello
  • Tristan Joseph West and Mikaylah Elizabeth Kear
  • George Thomas Wagstaff and Alisha Dawn Hollsten
  • Samuel Joseph Cordova V and Paige Nicole Asmus
  • Robert Lee Forrester and Toni Rae Eustace
  • Terry Joe Davenport and Sarah Ann Harris
  • Austin J Elliott and Ashley Elizabeth Creager

