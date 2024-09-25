Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/17/24–9/24/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Blaize William Wegner and Alexandra Elizabeth Fields

Steven Alexander Leete and Elizabeth Jean Jennings

Trevor Clark Woodward and Sarah Marie Weikum

Caleb Aaron Troutman and Julianna Grace Kelbert

Antonio Juan Perez and Avigayl Raine Linde

Joseph Edward Neese and Kaylee Ann Shain

Mathew Tyler Balcazar and Chelsie Kye Costello

Tristan Joseph West and Mikaylah Elizabeth Kear

George Thomas Wagstaff and Alisha Dawn Hollsten

Samuel Joseph Cordova V and Paige Nicole Asmus

Robert Lee Forrester and Toni Rae Eustace

Terry Joe Davenport and Sarah Ann Harris

Austin J Elliott and Ashley Elizabeth Creager

