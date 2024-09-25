PODCAST: Wyoming Woman is a Wynonna Judd Impersonator and Superfan

Wendy Joe Prather has a striking resemblance to country music icon Wynonna Judd, who just happened to be in Casper on her Back to Wyoming Tour two weeks ago.

In September of 2003 Wendy Joe was walking out of a honky tonk bar in Nashville.

She tells the story that another lady came up and said, "Oh my God! You're Wynonna Judd" and asked for an autograph. Not sure what to do, Wendy Joe decided to sign her initials, WJ. "Maybe that was wrong, I'm very sorry," she smirked, but "you would've thought she won the lottery. It made her day, so Lord forgive me...but it made her happy."

The first time someone told her she looked like Wynonna was in Casper at a WalMart. Afterwards she went home and told her mom and they started to look at album covers and pictures. Not only does Wendy Joe happen to resemble the country star, but she sounds like her. Wendy Joe began singing with her dad's band at the age of 16 in Texas.

Photo by Kolby Fedore, TSM Photo by Kolby Fedore, TSM loading...

She was eventually approached by a group in Casper called The Great Pretenders to audition as a Wynonna impersonator.

"It was great." One of the best things to happen while she performed was meeting her husband, Mike, who happened to walk into the bar where she was singing, dressed in a long red wig and flowy Wynonna clothes.

The pair was able to score some concert tickets to see Wynonna perform at the Wyoming Ford Center recently. They both share glowing reviews of the experience.

