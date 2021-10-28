Snowy, Blustery Halloween Weekend In Store For Casper

Casper could be in for a blustery and possibly snowy Halloween weekend.

That's according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

According to the forecast, Casper could see rain showers before 8 p.m. Saturday night with snow showers beginning between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. The low is expected to drop to 29.

Wind gusts could reach up to 21 mph Saturday night. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

On Sunday, the area can expect to see more of the same with the weather service calling for rain and show throughout the day and a high of 39. Wind gusts could reach 22 mph and the chance of precipitation is 30%.

Similar weather is expected heading into the evening with a low around 26 forecast.