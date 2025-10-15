A Round of Applause for These Casper Houses WE LOVE

Is it just me or does it seems like people up the ante every year when it comes to Halloween decorating? Last year was the first time I saw the GIANT skeletons that are now everywhere. Spider webs, covens, and even dragons are really popular this year, too.

Research suggests that, yes, people are spending a lot more on Halloween decor than in years past. Total spending on decorations is expected to reach a record-high of about $4.2 billion in 2025.

In 2025, 78% of Halloween shoppers are expected to buy decorations, an increase from 72% in 2019, according to the National Retail Federation.

Over the past decade, overall spending on Halloween has seen a steady increase. While there was a temporary dip in total Halloween spending in 2024, the number of people planning to buy decorations is still on an upward trend.

Some consumers are shifting their focus from single-use party décor to more substantial, year-round Halloween aesthetics, driving demand for more durable and statement pieces. A trend that seems to stick from years past is dramatic front door displays, too. We're seeing lots of pumpkins and potted plants in moody shades. Gingham, plaid, and the color black abound.

Clown Skelly on 15th St. in 2024 Clown Skelly on 15th St. in 2024 loading...

Wyoming in particular is a state that loves Halloween. Studies show that residents begin planning as early as July, and I spoke to one couple last year that plans their yardscaping for October one year in advance. Remember the spooky carnival on 15th Street, Casper?

Don't be sad if we didn't get a picture of your hard work, Dear Reader. This is only Part One! We'll put together another photo gallery as we get closer to the Main Event -- now only two weeks away! Check out some of our favorite Halloween houses below!

Creepy Casper Houses that WE LOVE October 15, 2025 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media