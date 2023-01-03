Snow Dumped Over a Foot on Casper-Area, 20″ on Casper Mountain

On this morning's Day Weather Podcast, it was reported that the Casper area got over 12" of snow in some places.

The mountain saw over 20" according to the National Weather Service.

Today's inclement forecast is chilly with increasing wind.

The snow is blowing and drifting in and around highways.

There is a 40% chance of snow showers this Friday.

Day said we won't see another arctic front quite like the one we got last week until mid-January.

