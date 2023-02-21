Casper’s TOP 10 Snowstorms on Record

We've all been warned. Everyone is talking about the storm that is expected to arrive in Casper around five o'clock. The National Weather Service forecasts up to 18" over the next 24 hours.

If you're wondering if this year has been exceptionally snowy, IT HAS. This has been one of the biggest years for snowfall in decades.

But the biggest snowstorm on record happened on Christmas Eve in 1982, coming in at 31.3 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out this list of the TOP 10 Snowstorms in Casper over the years.

December 23-24, 1982 - 31.3" (of snowfall) April 18-21, 1973 - 27.9" March 13-14, 2021 - 26.3" April 30- May 2, 1946 - 23.2" December 1-2, 1982 - 21" May 4-7, 1978 - 18.8" January 30- February 2, 2016 - 18.1" April 29- May 2, 1973 - 17.9" April 18- April 20, 1971 - 17.4" October 3-5, 2013 - 16.4"

Some of you are thinking, we've been here before. Ain't no biggie.

But forecasts are forecasts--sometimes it snows a lot less...sometimes it snows it a lot more than anybody could've guessed.

Not to mention the blistering cold winds and whiteout conditions to go with all the snow.

