Casper Could See More Than Five Inches of Snow Today

The National Weather Service claims Casper could see four inches of snow today with a 40% chance of the stuff before nighttime, increasing to 80% tonight.

"Higher amounts of around 3 to 5 inches are possible along the foothills of Casper Mountain on the south side of Casper"

On Wednesday, Snow is also likely, mainly before 11am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2pm. "Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible."

