Arctic Blast Hitting Natrona County: Extreme Cold, Heavy Snow, Intense Wind
There's an 80 percent chance of precipitation today and tomorrow for Natrona County, the National Weather Service says, with wind chill values as low as -20.
Wind gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday to see a 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around -12. Wind chill values as low as -25.
