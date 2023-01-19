Patchy Fog, Blowing Snow; Wind Chill Values as Low as Zero for Natrona County
The National Weather Service warns of a patchy fog in Natrona County this morning.
The day's forecasted high is 28 degrees with wind chills as low as zero.
There is a black ice advisory as of 6:30 a.m. between Glenrock and Casper, and between Waltman and Casper.
The Office Bar and Grill Through the Years
For 25 years, Jim and Karen Kanelos have poured their blood, sweat, and tears into the restaurant and now, after more than two decades, they are retiring and selling the restaurant and bar.