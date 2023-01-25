Snow Showers and Strong Wind Gusts For Casper-Area this Week

The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of snow for the rest of the week.

Today's odds around 50% with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday and Friday's odds are 30% with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Saturday has a predicted 80% chance of snow with gust as high as 28 mph.

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Riverton WY 239 AM MST Wed Jan 25 2023 WYZ001>020-022>030-261345- Yellowstone National Park-Absaroka Mountains-Cody Foothills- North Big Horn Basin-Southwest Big Horn Basin- Southeast Big Horn Basin-Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains- Bighorn Mountains West-Bighorn Mountains Southeast- Northeast Johnson County-Southeast Johnson County- Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains-Jackson Hole- Wind River Mountains West-Wind River Mountains East- Upper Wind River Basin-Wind River Basin-Lander Foothills- Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range- Natrona County Lower Elevations-Casper Mountain-Star Valley- Salt River and Wyoming Ranges-Upper Green River Basin Foothills- Upper Green River Basin-South Lincoln County- Rock Springs and Green River-Flaming Gorge-East Sweetwater County- 239 AM MST Wed Jan 25 2023 ...Winter Weather Advisory for the Western Bighorn Mountains through Wednesday Afternoon... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Western and Central Wyoming. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. Light snow possible, especially over northern portions, with an emphasis on the western Bighorns. Gusty winds at times over southern portions, Johnson and Natrona counties and the Upper Wind River Basin. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Thursday...Snow possible over the northern and western mountains. Gusty winds at times over southern portions, Johnson and Natrona counties, the Cody Foothills and the Upper Wind River Basin. Friday through Monday...Snow will continue over northern and northwestern portions Friday, becoming widespread across the area Saturday. This activity will remain possible through Monday. Much colder temperatures starting Saturday. High temperatures Sunday and Monday may only reach the single digits east of the Continental Divide. All areas will see temperatures 20 to 30 degrees below normal.