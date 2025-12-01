Jose Bradley Isaacson, 22, of Smithfield, Utah, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for interstate stalking.

According to court documents, the victim had recently ended a relationship with Isaacson. On June 21, while the victim was working in Yellowstone National Park, Isaacson drove to Old Faithful Village and confronted her, physically grabbing her in an attempt to make her leave with him. When she refused, he fled the scene.

The victim reported the incident to Park Rangers, who located and impounded Isaacson’s car. The following day, he stole a rental car and drove toward Grand Teton National Park. Rangers used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle, after which Isaacson fled on foot but was soon apprehended by Grand Teton Park Rangers.

Isaacson was arrested on June 22 and later pleaded guilty on September 2. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on November 21 in Cheyenne. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kerry Jacobson and investigated by National Park Rangers.

