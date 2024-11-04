Small investment creates a big community impact – Understanding the Spec Tax

The Specific Purpose Sales and Use Tax will be on the ballot Election Day and has the chance to make a big impact in Casper’s community. If passed, the temporary 1% tax will be collected on sales purchases in Casper (excluding tax exemptions such as fuel, prescriptions and groceries) for up to two years or until the elected propositions have been fully funded, whichever comes first.

Casper has never had a Specific Purpose Sales and Use Tax implemented; therefore, it will be new to all voters. Unlike the fifth-cent tax which funds vital infrastructure, the Spec will only be collected in City of Casper limits (with the exception of funding for Metro Animal Shelter, which will also be collected in Mills, Wyoming) and used to fund the specific amount noted for each project.

Each project was selected for funding due to the essential services they offer or the enhanced livability in Casper they provide. In order to have a community that thrives and benefits from a greater quality of life, we must improve our shared assets and amenities that further residents’ opportunities to enjoy life in Casper.

loading...

How Long Would It Take to Fund?

For reach proposition passed for by the voters, the tax would be collected until that project is funded and will not exceed past two years.

Proposition 1: Metro Animal Shelter – 5 months

Proposition 2: Casper Ice Arena Second Sheet – 4 months

Proposition 3: Hogadon Updated Lift – 3 months

Proposition 4: Fastpitch Softball Fields – 3 months

Proposition 5: Fire Station #1 Development – 3 months

Proposition 6: 911 Dispatch Equipment – 4 months

Proposition 7: Rec Center Auxiliary Gym – 3 months

Proposition 8: Washington Park Bandshell – 1 month

The eight projects proposed for funding with the Specific Purpose Sales and Use Tax will be the last items on ballot. After a brief overview of the Spec, you will see each proposition with its own description and required funding. Then, you will individually cast a vote either “for” or “against” each of the propositions.

Voting Yes for Spec directly benefits key aspects of our livability in Casper and supports the investment in our community’s future with just two years of funding max. By supporting the Spec, you’re ensuring that these important projects are completed efficiently and effectively, ultimately benefiting everyone in our community.

PAID FOR BY NATRONA COUNTY ONE CENT COMMITTEEE

This article is a promoted post. The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the organization that paid for the article, and do not necessarily reflect the views, thoughts or opinions of Oil City News, its employees or its publisher. Please fill out this form if you would like to speak to our sales department about advertising opportunities on Oil City News.