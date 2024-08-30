Sixth Annual Dog Trek in Casper Coming Soon

Casper College news by by Lisa S. Icenogle:

The 2024 Casper College T-Bird Dog Trek will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 9 a.m. The T-Bird Dog Trek is the lead-in event to the Annual T-Bird Trek on Sunday, Sept. 8.

For this year’s sixth annual event, the $10 entry fee will benefit the 2025 Community Service Spring Break Trip for Casper College students.

According to Devin Fulton, student life coordinator, next year’s spring break trip is tentatively scheduled for St. George, Utah. The trip allows Casper College students to visit another area of the country and help out a local nonprofit.

“Through this experience, Casper College students, who typically don’t have the means to travel over spring break, learn how they can seek areas of need in their own community and how giving back their time builds community. These trips also create an environment of learning and help many students find that culmination in their studies,” said Fulton.

As in years past, the T-Bird Dog Trek will take dogs and their people on a 1.5-mile walk around the campus on what is known as the “inner loop.” Along the way, dogs will find multiple water stations. According to Fulton, there will also be numerous raffle drawings after participants finish their walk.

There is no preregistration, and dogs and their people can register on the day of the trek in front of the Casper College Student Union and University of Wyoming at Casper building and then start the walk. The $10 fee per dog can be paid in cash or by scanning a QR code to pay digitally at the event.

For more information, contact Fulton at 307-268-2638.

