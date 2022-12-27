Six passengers killed when bus plunges into river in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain says rescuers have recovered the victims from a bus that ran off a bridge and plunged into a river on Christmas Eve, killing six passengers and injuring the driver and another passenger.

The blue roof of the half-sunk vehicle could be seen in the Lérez river about 30 meters (100 feet) below the bridge.

The Spanish Guardia Civil says a total of eight people were on the bus. The two survivors were rescued Saturday night and taken to hospitals.

The bodies of the dead were retrieved Sunday.

