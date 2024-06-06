Six cowboys from Casper College rodeo team to compete at CNFR

Casper College press release by Lisa Icenogle:

Six Casper College cowboys will compete in the College National Finals Rodeo, June 9-15.

The six athletes from the Casper College Men’s Rodeo team who qualified to compete in this year’s CNFR at the Ford Wyoming Center are sophomore Talen Elshere from Hereford, South Dakota. Elshere, who is majoring in ag business, ended the regular season in first place in saddle bronc riding with 870 points. Coming in second and just five points behind Elshere was James Perrin. Perrin, an ag business major, comes to Casper from Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, Canada. Eastin West will also be competing in saddle bronc riding. He tied for third place with 745 points, giving him a ticket to the CNFR.

Chase Siemens will be representing CC in bareback riding. Siemens was second in the region with 1,100 points. The freshman majoring in ag science is from Chetwynd, British Columbia, Canada.

The final two competing for Casper College are team ropers Rowdy and Roan Weil. Roan will be heeling for Bodie Mattson from the University of Wyoming, and Rowdy will be heading for Tel Sorenson with Gillette College. The Weil brothers come from Kersey, Colorado. Both sophomores are majoring in ag business.

All participants will have three opportunities to score points at the CNFR. The top 12 qualified contestants in each event and the top 12 teams in the team roping event will compete in the CNFR finals on Saturday, June 15.

