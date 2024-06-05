Theme Nights for 2024 CNFR Rodeo Performances Announced

The College National Finals Rodeo is returning to Casper and the Ford Wyoming Center from June 9-15, 2024. Throughout the week, there will be events and theme nights for locals and visitors to experience and celebrate rodeo culture.

“In addition to rodeo performances, theme nights add an extra layer of excitement for attendees to look forward to,” said Kendra Ziler, District Marketing Director for the Ford Wyoming Center. “They highlight important happenings throughout the week and are an opportunity for everyone to engage and be part of the action.”

Theme nights for 2024 include annual staple events and the return of the Rodeo Red Carpet on Friday and Saturday. Featuring a red carpet outside the main entrance at the Ford Wyoming Center, the Rodeo Red Carpet is hosted and includes a step and repeat and photo opportunities.

2024 theme nights and special events for CNFR include:

Sunday, June 9: Family Day, with mutton busting between the two performances (participants can register at the Ford Wyoming Center)

Tuesday, June 11: Casper Night – all tickets are $12

Wednesday, June 12: Coach of the Year

Thursday, June 13: First Responders/Ribbons at the Rodeo for Cancer Awareness

Friday, June 14: Patriot Night – wear red, white and blue; the first 500 attendees get a rally towel

Saturday, June 15: Short-go Leaders

Additional festivities during CNFR include Western Fest, a new event at David Street Station on Sunday, June 9 from Noon-3 p.m., as well as CINCH Style Show at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center on Saturday, June 15 at 11:30 a.m., and Special Olympics Rodeo at Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, June 15 at 9 a.m.

This 400 of the best college cowgirls and cowboys from around the country will come to Casper to compete in a variety of events including saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying.

In addition to nightly performances, a tradeshow with vendors from across the country takes place at the Ford Wyoming Center. Doors for the tradeshow open nightly at 5:30 p.m., with vendor wares that include Kent Brooks Books, That’s Bowhunting, Hyo Silver, Wyoming Wild by Jen, D & S Designs, Sweetwraps Western Gifts and CrissCross Chaos, with wares that include books, apparel, leather work, jewelry, belts, buckles, accessories, clothing and more.

Tickets for CNFR are available online at FordWyomingCenter.com, in person at the box office at the Ford Wyoming Center or by calling 800-442-2256.

