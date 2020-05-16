Shut by COVID-19, Wyoming Ski Hill to Reopen for Summer

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A western Wyoming ski hill that shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic plans to reopen starting Memorial Day weekend.

Officials at Snow King Mountain in Jackson say they’ve developed an operations plan and will open for summer season as scheduled May 23.

Offerings will include a scenic lift, mini golf, ropes course and zip lines.

The Kings Grill restaurant will open for prepackaged snacks and drinks.

Bikes, stand-up paddle boards and kid kayaks will be available for rent and guided hikes will be available for small groups.

Employees in close contact with guests will wear masks and enforce social-distancing guidelines.