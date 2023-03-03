Yellowstone Winter Season Ends; Spring Opening Set for April 21

Yellowstone National Park will begin closing roads on Sunday as the winter season ends, according to a news release from the park.

Weather-permitting, some park roads and entrances will open to the public at 8 a.m. April 21.

By March 15, most roads will close including those at the south, west and east entrances for plowing for the spring.

These are the park road and entrance closure dates, with the gates closing at 9 p.m.:

March 5: Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris.

March 7: Norris to Madison, Norris to Canyon Village.

March 12: Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge Junction.

March 15: South, West and East entrances and all remaining roads.

These are the closure dates for visitors services:

March 4: At Old Faithful, the Snow Lodge and Cabins.

March 5-15: Warming huts.

March 5: At Mammoth Hot Springs, the hotel’s Gift Shop, Ski Shop and Map Room Barista/Bar.

March 15: At Old Faithful, the Bear Den Gift Shop, Geyser Grill and Visitor Education Center.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower Junction to Cooke City, Montana, remains open to automobiles all year, weather-permitting.

At Mammoth Hot Springs, the Albright Visitor Center, Yellowstone General Store, post office, medical clinic and self-service fuel pumps stay open all year. Self-service fuel pumps are open all year at the Tower-Roosevelt Service Station.

Visitors should have flexible travel plans and prepare for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time.

For more information about park road conditions:

Visit Yellowstone’s website at park roads.

Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Call 307-344-2117 for recorded information.

