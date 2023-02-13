Alcova On Ice: Portraits Of A Wyoming Reservoir In Winter

Our world changes when the temperature drops below freezing.

In Wyoming that can mean sub-zero days and nights for a week at a time.

Ice fishermen love it.

It's a silent world on the Alcova Reservoir in the middle of winter.

The only sounds to be heard are a slight breeze now and then and the strange noises the Ice makes.

Now and then we can hear the voices of fishermen as the ice carries their words far across the frozen scene.

Alcova On Ice One of Wyoming's most beautiful lakes, seen after weeks of winter storms and sub zero temperatures.

The ice can be heard making strange noises, from snap, crackle and pop to glub glub.

