Wyoming's two largest cities made a top 10 list of best cities to retire, according to the financial planning and pop culture website Wealth of Geeks and published by The Associated Press last week.

The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce effusively praised the report.

"It’s no surprise to us that Casper is the best place to retire in Wyoming," Chamber Board Chairwoman Sabrina Kemper said in a prepared statement.

Despite coming in second to Cheyenne in the Wealth of Geeks' survey, Kemper said, "Casper is recognized as the best place in Wyoming to retire because of our central location, affordable median home prices, and recreational opportunities."

The city's central location in the state gives easy access to nearby communities for weekend getaways, she said.

Casper offers affordable median home prices for budget-conscious retirees so they can have more money for fun and leisure including year-round outdoor recreation such as fishing, camping, skiing and snowmobiling, Kemper said.

It also features first-class health care facilities and senior care organizations, she said.

"The Casper area is friendly and welcoming, and we’re happy to have made the list!"

Steve Adcock in Wealth of Geeks compiled this list.

In August, Wealth of Geeks also named Casper as the best place to retire in Wyoming.

Adcock wrote finding the right place to retire can be difficult, especially as inflation continues.

But many places still offer the perfect mix of low expenses and city amenities, he wrote.

Here's the Wealth of Geeks list of the top 10 most affordable places to retire:

1 -- Tucson, Arizona: Summer temperatures are high, but the cost of living in this growing southwestern city makes it affordable. With a population of 550,000, Tucson has a lower-than-average cost of living yet the amenities of a major city.

2 -- Augusta, Georgia: Augusta was named the best place to live and retire in Georgia by U.S. News and World Report. It offers warm weather and a low cost of living. It's close to the Savannah River with green spaces and quaint shops.

3 -- Jacksonville, Florida: The city offers more than 20 miles of nearby beaches and 40 miles of the Intercoastal Waterway, parks and green spaces, and plenty of retirement communities. Florida does not have a state income tax, either.

4 -- Chattanooga, Tennessee: Like Florida, Tennessee also has no state income tax, making it a prime location to finish your career. The average cost of living in Chattanooga is less than the national average. It is a big city with a small-town feel.

5 -- Cheyenne, Wyoming: Wyoming is the perfect state for those who love the outdoors, want to avoid big crowds, and are budget-conscious. Housing in Cheyenne is 7% cheaper than the national average, and it's one of the most affordable state capitals. The 60,000-population city offers all the amenities expected from a capital city. Utility costs are 19% lower than the U.S. average, with healthcare, transportation, and goods and services costs being 6% to 8% less expensive.

6 -- Huntington, West Virginia: The 50,000-population city is the hub of nearby metro areas in three states, bringing the total area population up to more than 360,000. The cost of living is 75% of the national average, with the average home costing $83,100.

7 -- Rochester, New York: The city averages between 70 inches and 120 inches of snow a year. But after the snow melts, retirees have access to a very cultural city. The median expense of homeownership in the city is $1,300 a month.

8 -- Memphis, Tennessee: Home of the Blues and the Birthplace of Rock and Roll, Memphis is an affordable and lively spot with its usic, history, nightlife, parks, golf courses, hiking and running trails, boating and fishing,

9 -- Casper -- The 54,000 residents enjoy an outstanding balance of outdoor activities with culture. Stay active by hiking along the North Platte River or up Casper Mountain. Casper also has museums, and a collection of restaurants and theater groups.

10: Huntsville, Alabama: Huntsville offers the perfect mix of a high-tech city in the south and a relatively low cost of living. It's home to NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center. Huntsville's cost of living is 9% lower than the national average, and housing is 26% lower.

