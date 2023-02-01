WYDOT Pushes Back I-25 Estimated Opening Time

The Wyoming Department of Transportation had hoped to have Interstate 25 reopened by early this afternoon, but now says it could be as late as 10 p.m. tonight before it's back open.

At this time, both lanes are closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and the southbound lanes are closed between Wheatland and Orin Junction.

As of 11 a.m., the estimated opening time is in nine to 11 hours.

WYDOT says crews are still dealing with the wind, which is causing significant blowing and drifting snow. Fortunately, a High Wind Warning for the area is set to expire at 2 p.m.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 131 AM MST Wed Feb 1 2023 WYZ106-116-012100- /O.CON.KCYS.HW.W.0008.000000T0000Z-230201T2100Z/ Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- South Laramie Range- Including the cities of Bordeaux, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, and Vedauwoo 131 AM MST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Sustained west winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH. Significant blowing and drifting snow is likely. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County including Bordeaux along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland. South Laramie range including portions of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Expect dangerous travel conditions due to icy roadways and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

