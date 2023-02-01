WYDOT Pushes Back I-25 Estimated Opening Time

The Wyoming Department of Transportation had hoped to have Interstate 25 reopened by early this afternoon, but now says it could be as late as 10 p.m. tonight before it's back open.

At this time, both lanes are closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and the southbound lanes are closed between Wheatland and Orin Junction.

As of 11 a.m., the estimated opening time is in nine to 11 hours.

WYDOT says crews are still dealing with the wind, which is causing significant blowing and drifting snow. Fortunately, a High Wind Warning for the area is set to expire at 2 p.m.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
131 AM MST Wed Feb 1 2023

WYZ106-116-012100-
/O.CON.KCYS.HW.W.0008.000000T0000Z-230201T2100Z/
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County-
South Laramie Range-
Including the cities of Bordeaux, Buford, Pumpkin Vine,
and Vedauwoo
131 AM MST Wed Feb 1 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Sustained west winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70
  MPH. Significant blowing and drifting snow is likely.

* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County
  including Bordeaux along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and
  Wheatland. South Laramie range including portions of Interstate
  80 between Laramie and Cheyenne.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
  hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
  campers and tractor trailers. Expect dangerous travel
  conditions due to icy roadways and blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

