Shredded Cheese Recall Affects Thousands Across The Country
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for more than 260,000 cases of shredded cheese sold across 31 states and Puerto Rico, including products that may be available in Wyoming grocery stores. The recall was initiated by Great Lakes Cheese Co. due to the potential presence of metal fragments in the cheese, which could pose a risk to consumers.
The affected shredded cheeses are sold under private-label store brands at major retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Aldi—stores with locations throughout Wyoming. Products included in the recall range from mozzarella and Italian-style shredded cheese to pizza-style blends, as well as combinations like mozzarella and provolone or mozzarella and parmesan. These products are commonly used in family meals, such as pizzas, casseroles, pastas, and salads, which could put a wide range of households at risk.
The FDA has classified this as a Class II recall, meaning the cheese “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.” While serious injuries are unlikely, consuming metal fragments can lead to dental damage, cuts in the mouth or throat, and, in rare cases, perforation or laceration of the intestinal tract.
Residents who may have purchased any of the recalled cheeses are urged to check their pantries, stop using the products immediately, and return them to the store for a refund or proper disposal. Great Lakes Cheese Co. is working with the FDA to remove all affected products from store shelves and distribution centers. Anyone experiencing injury or illness after consuming the cheese should contact their healthcare provider promptly.
This recall serves as a reminder to Wyoming consumers to stay alert to food safety notices, especially for widely used household products like shredded cheese. Checking labels and monitoring local stores for recalled products can help families avoid potential health risks.
Here is the full list of cheeses being recalled:
Shredded mozzarella cheese
Always Save Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Borden Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Borden Thick Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Brookshire’s Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Brookshire’s Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Brookshire’s Thick Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Cache Valley Creamery Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Chestnut Hill Fancy Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Coburn Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Econo Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Food Club Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Food Club Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Food Lion Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Gold Rush Creamery Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Good & Gather Fine Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Good & Gather Classic Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Great Lakes Cheese Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Great Lakes Cheese Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Happy Farms by Aldi Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
H-E-B Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
H-E-B Thick Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
H-E-B Shredded/Fancy Finamente Rallado Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Hill Country Fare Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Know & Love Fine Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Know & Love Classic Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Know & Love Thick Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Laura Lynn Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Laura Lynn Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Laura Lynn Thick Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Lucerne Dairy Farms Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Lucerne Dairy Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Lucerene Dairy Farms Rustic Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Nu Farm Fancy Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Publix Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Schuck’s Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Simply Go Classic Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Simply Go Rustic Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Sprouts Farmers Market Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Sprouts Farmers Market Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Statre Bros. Markets Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Stater Bros. Markets Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Sunnyside Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
Shredded Italian-style cheese
Happy Farms by Aldi Italian-Style Shredded Cheese
Brookshire’s Italian 6 Cheese Finely Shredded
Cache Valley Creamery Six Cheese Italian Finely Shredded
Coburn Farms Italian Style Finely Shredded
Great Value Italian Style Finely Shredded
Know & Love Italian Style Fine Cut
Laura Lynn Italian Blend Finely Shredded
Publix Italian Six Cheese Blend Fancy Shredded
Simply Go Italian Style Six Cheese Blend Fine Cut Shredded
Shredded pizza-style cheese
Food Club Finely Shredded Pizza Style Four Cheese Blend
Econo Pizza Shredded
Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend Finely Shredded
Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend Shredded
Gold Rush Creamery Pizza Blend Shredded
Great Value Pizza Blend Shredded
Laura Lynn Pizza Blend Finely Shredded
Simply Go Pizza Blend Two Cheese Mix Classic Cut Shredded
Mozzarella and provolone shredded cheese blend
Freedom’s Choice Pizza Blend Fine-Cut
Good & Gather Mozzarella & Provolone Classic
Great Lakes Cheese Mozzarella & Provolone Shredded
Great Value Provolone & Mozzarella Blend Shredded
Mozzarella and parmesan shredded cheese blend
Good & Gather Mozzarella & Parmesan Shredded Cheese Blend
