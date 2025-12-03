The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for more than 260,000 cases of shredded cheese sold across 31 states and Puerto Rico, including products that may be available in Wyoming grocery stores. The recall was initiated by Great Lakes Cheese Co. due to the potential presence of metal fragments in the cheese, which could pose a risk to consumers.

The affected shredded cheeses are sold under private-label store brands at major retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Aldi—stores with locations throughout Wyoming. Products included in the recall range from mozzarella and Italian-style shredded cheese to pizza-style blends, as well as combinations like mozzarella and provolone or mozzarella and parmesan. These products are commonly used in family meals, such as pizzas, casseroles, pastas, and salads, which could put a wide range of households at risk.

The FDA has classified this as a Class II recall, meaning the cheese “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.” While serious injuries are unlikely, consuming metal fragments can lead to dental damage, cuts in the mouth or throat, and, in rare cases, perforation or laceration of the intestinal tract.

Residents who may have purchased any of the recalled cheeses are urged to check their pantries, stop using the products immediately, and return them to the store for a refund or proper disposal. Great Lakes Cheese Co. is working with the FDA to remove all affected products from store shelves and distribution centers. Anyone experiencing injury or illness after consuming the cheese should contact their healthcare provider promptly.

This recall serves as a reminder to Wyoming consumers to stay alert to food safety notices, especially for widely used household products like shredded cheese. Checking labels and monitoring local stores for recalled products can help families avoid potential health risks.

Here is the full list of cheeses being recalled:

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Always Save Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Borden Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Borden Thick Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Brookshire’s Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Brookshire’s Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Brookshire’s Thick Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Cache Valley Creamery Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Chestnut Hill Fancy Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Coburn Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Econo Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Food Club Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Food Club Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Food Lion Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Gold Rush Creamery Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Good & Gather Fine Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Good & Gather Classic Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Great Lakes Cheese Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Great Lakes Cheese Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Happy Farms by Aldi Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

H-E-B Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

H-E-B Thick Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

H-E-B Shredded/Fancy Finamente Rallado Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Hill Country Fare Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Know & Love Fine Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Know & Love Classic Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Know & Love Thick Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Laura Lynn Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Laura Lynn Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Laura Lynn Thick Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Lucerne Dairy Farms Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Lucerne Dairy Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Lucerene Dairy Farms Rustic Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Nu Farm Fancy Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Publix Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Schuck’s Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Simply Go Classic Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Simply Go Rustic Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Sprouts Farmers Market Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Sprouts Farmers Market Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Statre Bros. Markets Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Stater Bros. Markets Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Sunnyside Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Shredded Italian-style cheese

Happy Farms by Aldi Italian-Style Shredded Cheese

Brookshire’s Italian 6 Cheese Finely Shredded

Cache Valley Creamery Six Cheese Italian Finely Shredded

Coburn Farms Italian Style Finely Shredded

Great Value Italian Style Finely Shredded

Know & Love Italian Style Fine Cut

Laura Lynn Italian Blend Finely Shredded

Publix Italian Six Cheese Blend Fancy Shredded

Simply Go Italian Style Six Cheese Blend Fine Cut Shredded

Shredded pizza-style cheese

Food Club Finely Shredded Pizza Style Four Cheese Blend

Econo Pizza Shredded

Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend Finely Shredded

Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend Shredded

Gold Rush Creamery Pizza Blend Shredded

Great Value Pizza Blend Shredded

Laura Lynn Pizza Blend Finely Shredded

Simply Go Pizza Blend Two Cheese Mix Classic Cut Shredded

Mozzarella and provolone shredded cheese blend

Freedom’s Choice Pizza Blend Fine-Cut

Good & Gather Mozzarella & Provolone Classic

Great Lakes Cheese Mozzarella & Provolone Shredded

Great Value Provolone & Mozzarella Blend Shredded

Mozzarella and parmesan shredded cheese blend

Good & Gather Mozzarella & Parmesan Shredded Cheese Blend

