Short Draw Fire on Wyoming, Montana Border Destroyed 36 Structures

Fire managers on the Short Draw Fire on the Wyoming-Montana border have confirmed the wildfire has destroyed 36 structures including 5 homes and 31 outbuildings.

The fire started on September 11. It is currently 92% contained. Fire managers anticipate the fire will be fully contained by the end of Friday.

The Short Draw Fire is being managed by the Montana DNRC County Assist Team, led by Incident Commander David Hamilton. Emergency response teams are actively assessing fire damage and providing support to affected residents.

"We are relieved that no lives were lost, and we are grateful for the incredible teamwork that ensured residents were able to evacuate safely," said Jeff Bender, the Campbell County Fire Department Chief.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of homes, grazing lands, and the disruption of lives. Our hearts go out to everyone affected and we stand united with the community during this difficult time."

Wyoming has created a resource page for those affected by the wildfire here.