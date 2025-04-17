Shoplifting call leads to arrest for DUI, felony drug possession

CASPER, Wyo. — A shoplifting call on Sunday led to DUI and felony drug charges for a Casper resident.

Kevin Axcel Acosta-Morales, 29, appeared in circuit court on Monday, where a $5,000 cash or surety bond was set. He is presumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

An employee at the east-side Walmart called police shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, April 13 to report that a man had just left the store with two concealed sodas, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She said the man also appeared intoxicated and provided officers with the plate number for the suspect’s “really low-sitting Subaru Outback” when he took off.

Responding officers spotted the Subaru headed west and pulled it over at East 2nd and South Walsh streets.

Morales, the driver and sole occupant, matched the description given by store personnel. During the interaction, officers said Morales was unable to keep still and they suspected him of being under the influence of methamphetamine.

Morales performed standardized field sobriety tests, hitting all possible indicators on the horizontal gaze nystagmus, walk-and-turn and one-leg-stand tests, according to the affidavit. Morales also touched his pointer finger to his nose, despite not being given any instruction to do so, the officer noted.

A plastic cylinder with presumptive-positive marijuana was found in his coat pocket, and another container with presumptive-positive methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, the affidavit said.

Officers also found a bottle of Squirt and an A&W-brand root beer allegedly stolen from Walmart. Both were partially consumed.

Morales was formally charged in court with DUI and two counts of third-time possession of a controlled substance, each of which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. The affidavit notes five prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, but none for shoplifting.