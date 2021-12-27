Sheridan’s Reese Charest Commits to Black Hill State

Sheridan's Reese Charest will be headed eastbound on I-90 as he will continue his distance running career at Black Hills State in Spearfish.

At the 2021 4A State Track Meet, Charest ran on two, state champion relay teams, the 4x400 and the 1600 medley.

Individually, he placed 2nd in the 800 in 1.59.55 and 4th in the 1600 meters in 4.37.18.

He had a productive indoor season as well with a 2nd place finish at the state meet in 2.04.21 and 3rd in the 1600 meters n 4.48.68.

Charest also ran cross country and finished in 16th place at the 4A state meet in Ethete with a time of 17.09.72.

He made substantial improvement from his junior year, where he placed 43rd.

Black Hills State is a Division II school that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

