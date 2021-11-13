She Treated Every Victim She Served: Casper Police Department Announces Passing of Vital Volunteer

The Casper Police Department announced the passing of Dietra (Dee) Kessel, a volunteer with the department's Victim Services Crisis Response Team.

"The Casper Police Department is saddened to announce the loss of one of our family members, Dietra (Dee) Kessel," the department announced on their social media pages. "Dee served this community as a volunteer with our Victim Services Crisis Response Team. Since joining our team in May of 2019, Dee spent nearly 2,200 volunteer hours serving on the Crisis Response Team with 60 of those directly on the scene of an incident. We will remember Dee for her smile and the joy she brought to any room she walked into. She treated every victim she served."

K2 Radio News and all of our affiliates wish to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and department family of Dee. She continually brought warmth, light, and peace to every situation she dealt with and she will be missed.