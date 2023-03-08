Second Inmate in Two Days Fails to Return Casper Re-Entry Center

A second inmate in two days has failed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center.

That's according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, which stated that the office is seeking the public's assistance in locating Dakota Jenkins, who is now currently wanted for felony escape from official detention.

"Dakota Jenkins is described as a 25-year-old white male, approximately 5’8” tall and 190 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair," the release stated. "He has multiple tattoos on his arms including a spider and skull, 'Evanston Family Love', and hatchet man, as well as a tattoo of a peace sign on his left ring finger."

The release noted that Jenkins was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC) but failed to report to his workplace on the morning of Tuesday, March 7.

"Jenkins was contacted over the phone by CRC staff multiple times, he refused to report back to CRC," the release stated. "A deputy also contacted Jenkins over the phone, Jenkins refused to report back to CRC. Jenkins was then reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office."

Originally, Jenkins was convicted of felony delivery of a controlled substance.

The NCSO asks that if citizens have any information as to the whereabouts of Dakota Jenkins, that they contact the Natrona County Sheriff's Office at 307-235-9282.

If you see Jenkins, do not approach him. Instead, call 9-1-1.

Additionally, information can be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by phone at 307-577-8477 or online at this website.

Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists in the investigation could be eligible for a cash reward.