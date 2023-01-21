Search Continues for Missing Man Last Seen in Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park

It's been about 24 hours since the Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced that a man, Bruce Wayne Campbell, had gone missing.

Get our free mobile app

Campbell was last seen in the Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park area, and the NCSO has announced that search operations have resumed today, Saturday, January 21, 2023.

"Search and Rescue operations to locate Mr. Campbell continue today in Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park," the NCSO wrote in a press release. "We’re still asking the public to please avoid the area to allow the search to continue safely and efficiently."

K2 Radio News' original story can be read below:

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a missing person who was last known to be around Edness Kimball Wilkins (EKW) State Park.

The Park is currently closed to the public, a news release says.

At about 4:20 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 19, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies were made aware of a "suspicious" and unattended vehicle at the EKW State Park.

The release said the deputies located a dog on a leash roaming nearby.

They were unable to locate anyone else in the area.

Natrona County Emergency Management personnel launched a Search and Rescue operation with the help of the NC Sheriff's Office Investigations Division, Search and Rescue personnel, and the NC Fire Protection District.

During a preliminary investigation, they learned that the dog and vehicle belonged to Bruce Wayne Campbell, 60, of Casper.

Campbell told his friends and family he was going walking at EKW State Park yesterday afternoon, "an activity he frequently did" said the release.

His cell phone records indicate that he was last in that area yesterday afternoon, the cell phone is now turned off.

At this point, the investigators do not believe foul play is involved.

Deputies observed a void in the ice overtop the North Platte River in the Park.

The water flows quickly underneath the ice, said the release.

They are investigating the possibility that Campbell fell through ice into the river.

Search and Rescue Operations are currently taking place at EKW State Park.

They are not seeking volunteers at this time.

"We greatly appreciate the support from our community, however it is crucial that those not involved in a first responder capacity avoid the area. We are continuing to work closely with Mr. Campbell’s family during this difficult time for them. When the investigation allows and it is appropriate, an update will be provided to the public. Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park will be closed indefinitely to allow search efforts to continue" read a post on the NCSO Facebook page.