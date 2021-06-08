Scooters Looking to Come to Casper

At the Casper City Council meeting, council discussed the possibility of having a scooter share business, Bird, come to Casper.

Michael Covato, Central and Northwest Region Territory Manager of Bird, said that scooters would help to get more people to businesses around the city on an average of a 10 to 15 ride.

Covato said Bird operates around 200,000 around the world, and that they work in over 130 cities like Casper across the United States, with people using an app to start the scooter before signing off after arriving.

Council member Bruce Knell voiced some concerns about the liability the city could be involved with, where the vehicles could operate and possibility of DUIs.

Casper city attorney John Henly said that the city is not involved in the process, so there is no liability on the side of the city, as Bird is setting things up on their own.

Knell was told that if scooters are in the street, they will need to follow traffic rules that a car would, and Napier said that the city would possibly need to look into adjusting ordinance laws to accommodate the scooters.

Covato said there is a GPS tracking device and other detection equipment in the scooter to prevent them from being stolen, that it would be limited to those 18 years and old, and that they can be adjusted in certain areas for speed, capping out at 15 miles per hour.

Knell said it is important to get scooters established quickly to take advantage of the warm temperature, as scooters will most likely not operate during colder months.

Council agreed to a memorandum of understanding, and that Napier would come back in the future with any details about changes that needed to be made to city ordinances to accommodate the scooters.