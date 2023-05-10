Natrona School District Tennis Complex to be Finished in August

The Natrona County School District's $3.75 million tennis court complex at Highland Park is on schedule for completion by Aug. 1, a District official told the board of trustees on Monday.

The complex at 510 S. Beverly St., will feature 10 new courts, a precast restroom and storage facility, bleachers, and a refurbished parking lot, Executive Director of District Services Steve Ellbogen told the trustees and referring to a report with the agenda for Monday's meeting.

Last summer, the City of Casper and the District began discussing the District's interest in acquiring the 4.57 acres near the Casper Recreation Center. On June 21, the Council passed a resolution to execute a warranty deed for the transfer.

The District, through a memorandum of understanding, began the process of acquiring the property from the City of Casper in the fall of 2022.

On April 18, the District applied for plat approval to create the Highland Park Tennis Complex Addition. The Council has approved the ordinance on first and second readings.

The design and build general contractor is Sampson Construction. Other major contractors include Knife River and Casper Electric of Casper, and Specialty Foundation Systems of Billings, Montana.

Work began in August with grading, drainage and retaining walls.

In October, concrete was poured for the 10 courts.

Work resumed in April, with the following phases to be completed through July:

Refurbish the parking lot.

Installation of the precast restroom and storage facility.

Court surfacing.

Landscaping.

The District is paying $3.75 million for most of the work, and another $336,000 for the precast building.

The City intends to convert two existing tennis courts to pickleball courts.

