Science Zone to present STEAM Night featuring nuclear energy exhibit

CASPER, Wyo. – The Science Zone in Casper in partnership with Radiant Industries Inc., will offer a free Family STEAM Night exploring the technology and science behind nuclear energy.

According to a release from the Science Zone, the free event is on Thursday, May 8, from 4 to 6 p.m., and will include free food to all families who attend.

The hands-on event features activities and learning opportunities on such topics as the structure of atoms, how nuclear reactions generate energy, detains about radiation and safety, and how nuclear science impacts daily lives.

Representatives from Radiant will be on hand to discuss the company’s proposed reactor manufacturing facility north of Casper, and talk about the science behind their technology.

“This event is a chance for families to explore science together, ask questions, and connect directly with experts,” said Executive Director of The Science Zone Steven Schnell in the release. “We’re excited to partner with Radiant to spark curiosity and conversation around the future of energy right here in Wyoming.”

The Science Zone is located at 222 East Collins Dr. in central Casper, and can be contacted at 307-473-9663.

