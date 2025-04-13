Controlled burns responsible for smoky conditions

CASPER, Wyo. — Several controlled burns in the area are responsible for heavy smoke visible from Highways 220 and 487 on Saturday afternoon.

That was the word from the Natrona County Fire District in a social media statement today. The department said the pile burns happening in the county will make smoky conditions likely throughout the remainder of the day.

People are urged not to call 911 about the smoke, as proper permits and containment measures were in place well in advance, the NCFD reports.

