NCSD1 trustees to consider contracts, grants at Monday meeting

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District 1 Board of Trustees will consider an agenda that includes several contracts and bids, as well as donations and grants.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. today at the Central Services Facility, 970 N. Glenn Road in Casper. The meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.

Under the consent agenda, the board plans to vote on approving the certified and classified personnel report, district bills from March and early April, and bids and contracts, all in one motion without further discussion unless requested by a trustee.

Among the contract recommendations for board approval are several for facility maintenance and improvements. Superintendent Angela Hensley has recommended awarding the Central Services Facility Roof Replacement contract to Dave Loden Construction Inc. for $343,885, funded by the Major Maintenance Fund. The board will also consider extending the elevator service and maintenance contract with KONE Inc. for $66,900 for a second consecutive year, using the CSF Custodial Operation budget.

Also up for potential approval are the Fort Casper Academy Water Heater Replacement contract to GW Mechanical Inc. for $88,750, also funded by the Major Maintenance Fund; and the University Park Parking Improvements contract to 71 Construction Inc. for $70,923.71, with funding from the Major Maintenance Fund.

The board will also consider awarding the Verda James Intercom Replacement contract to HiTek Communications Inc. for $123,567, to be funded by the Major Maintenance Fund.

The board is slated to consider the NCSD Copier Program bid as well, with a recommendation to award it to Office Shop Inc. for $156,096.26, funded by the NCSD General Fund.

Contracts

Several contracts for special education services are on the agenda, including a $55,000 agreement with the Child Development Center of Natrona County. Funding comes from the 619 Special Education Grant and is used for preschool screenings required by the district’s Child Find obligation for children ages 3–5. The center has certified teachers and therapists who conduct screenings to evaluate hearing, vision, reasoning, communication and motor skills. These screenings help identify if a potential disability affects a child’s access to education.

Another contract is with Marzano Resources for $26,900, funded by a School Improvement Grant. The contract provides professional development to help educators improve their teaching strategies and boost student achievement. Marzano’s framework focuses on practical experience, assessment methods, personalized consulting and support for Professional Learning Communities, board documents state.

Trustees will also review a $2,500,000 contract with various organizations such as Lakemary Center and Wyoming Behavioral Institute for out-of-district placements to support students with specialized behavioral and academic needs. The placements provide educational and behavioral evaluations, progress monitoring and residential services.

A $250,000 contract with various organizations like Elite and Connect Speech Therapy for related service providers is also up for consideration, funded by the Special Education General Fund and/or VIB. These providers offer services such as occupational therapy, physical therapy, audiology, speech/language pathology and counseling/social work to ensure compliance with student IEPs.

The board will consider a $583,315 contract with Universal Health Systems/Wyoming Behavioral Institute, funded by various Special Education grants and the General Fund. This contract covers services including the Foundations for Success therapeutic support program, transition services for homebound students and evaluation services.

Grants and donations

Hensley is recommending the board accept a $2,000 HR Sinclair Community Giving Grant awarded to the CY Middle School STEM Club, which will support the club’s travel to the 2025 National Science Olympiad Tournament.

The agenda calls for a donation appreciation for funds to relieve student lunch debt, support the homeless program and support high school programs.