Natrona County recent applications for marriage (4/2/25–4/8/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from April 2 through April 8. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Dylan Thomas Clifford and Alaina Mae Duncan

James William Ashburn III and Trenda Anne Allen

Sean Michael Rundell and Patricia Mikkal Miller

Marc Edward Stinson and Lindsay Elaine Menter

Everett Earl Hartshorn and Laurie Ellen Cascio

Parker Douglas Moore and Kellee Jean Gomez

James Colter Schaffner and Darla Jean Crow

Wade Allen Weis and Rebecca Ann Hinton

Jason Matthew Quinn and Cassandra Jo Bradley

Click here to see the divorces for the week.

LOOK: These are the richest women in America From self-made businesswomen to heirs of wealthy American dynasties, these are the 50 richest women in America, compiled from Forbes data by Stacker Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer