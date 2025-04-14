Natrona County recent applications for marriage (4/2/25–4/8/25)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from April 2 through April 8. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Dylan Thomas Clifford and Alaina Mae Duncan
- James William Ashburn III and Trenda Anne Allen
- Sean Michael Rundell and Patricia Mikkal Miller
- Marc Edward Stinson and Lindsay Elaine Menter
- Everett Earl Hartshorn and Laurie Ellen Cascio
- Parker Douglas Moore and Kellee Jean Gomez
- James Colter Schaffner and Darla Jean Crow
- Wade Allen Weis and Rebecca Ann Hinton
- Jason Matthew Quinn and Cassandra Jo Bradley
