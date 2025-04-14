Natrona County recent applications for marriage (4/2/25–4/8/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from April 2 through April 8. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

  • Dylan Thomas Clifford and Alaina Mae Duncan
  • James William Ashburn III and Trenda Anne Allen
  • Sean Michael Rundell and Patricia Mikkal Miller
  • Marc Edward Stinson and Lindsay Elaine Menter
  • Everett Earl Hartshorn and Laurie Ellen Cascio
  • Parker Douglas Moore and Kellee Jean Gomez
  • James Colter Schaffner and Darla Jean Crow
  • Wade Allen Weis and Rebecca Ann Hinton
  • Jason Matthew Quinn and Cassandra Jo Bradley

