Knight Kruisers Car Club Celebrates 25 Years with Annual Scholarship Car Show

What started in 1998 as a casual gathering of six friends geeking out over their cars has grown into a thriving community of automotive enthusiasts. The Knight Kruisers Car Club was officially formed after just a few months of meetups, as more and more like-minded gearheads joined in on the fun. Now, 27 years later, the club boasts over 40 active members, with many more who have come and gone over the years.

While the club itself has been around since the late ’90s, 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of its much-loved annual car show. The event first took shape in 2000 and 2001, when the club was invited to participate in a car show during the Wyoming State Fair. Seeing the enthusiasm from car lovers and the community, the Knight Kruisers Car Club decided to make it an annual tradition. Over the years, the event has grown and moved to the streets of downtown Douglas, where it continues to attract hundreds of spectators and participants each year.

The Knight Kruisers are more than just a group that loves cars — they enjoy learning, teaching and sharing their automotive knowledge with others. Whether it’s swapping restoration tips, talking shop about performance upgrades or helping fellow members with repairs, the club thrives on its passion for all things automotive.

Throughout the year, members participate in local and out-of-town cruises, poker runs, members-only movie nights, garage tours, holiday parties and even a die-cast car show. Beyond the fun, the club is deeply committed to giving back to the community, often coming together to help fix up vehicles for those in need and supporting local organizations like the Boys & Girls Club.

One of their biggest contributions? The annual Knight Kruisers Scholarship Car Show, which raises funds to support graduating high school seniors pursuing careers in the automotive industry. Since its inception, over 50 students have benefited from these scholarships, made possible by the generosity and hard work of the club and its supporters.

The first two car shows took place at the Wyoming State Fair, but as the event grew in popularity, it moved to the streets of downtown Douglas. Each year, hundreds of spectators come out to admire the incredible display of cars, trucks, bikes and even semis lining the streets.

This year, in honor of the 25th anniversary, the show will be a stand-alone event on June 7, 2025 — a week before the town’s Jackalope Days Celebration. Expect a lively atmosphere with live music, food trucks, vendors and, of course, some of the most stunning vehicles around.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Location: Downtown Douglas, WY (North 2nd & Walnut streets)

Day-of Registration: 9 a.m.

Early Bird Registration: Register online before May 15 for a discount!

Showtime: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Awards Ceremony: 3 p.m.

Interested in becoming a member of the Knight Kruisers and cruising with fellow gearheads? Contact Val Hayman at 307-351-5789 to learn more about joining this fun and passionate group.

Have a new, classic, restored or work-in-progress vehicle you’d like to show off? Enter the Knight Kruisers 25th Anniversary Scholarship Car Show and help give back to the community while celebrating a shared love of cars.

For registration, vendor inquiries, and event updates, visit douglas.brightrtravel.com/events/knight-kruisers-25th-anniversary-car-show.

Join us on June 7, 2025, for a day of classic cars, community and celebration in downtown Douglas!

