‘Peak at the Pump,’ Over, Wyoming Gas Prices Fall 1.6 Cents a Gallon this Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.85/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.44/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.85/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.44/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13/g today.

"After oil's sharp drop over the last couple of weeks— driven by concerns over the impact of U.S. tariffs and OPEC+ restoring production faster than expected— gasoline prices have posted a notable weekly decline, with nearly every state seeing prices fall," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While I do expect gas prices to continue trending lower, any abrupt change in the current tariff situation could eventually bring the decline to a halt. For now, the good news is that gas prices typically reach their yearly peak around April 10, so we may have already witnessed 'peak pain' at the pump for 2025. As refiners near the end of seasonal maintenance and supply begins to rise— and with the changeover to summer gasoline nearly complete— it's increasingly likely that gas prices have already hit their high for the year."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

April 14, 2024: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

April 14, 2023: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

April 14, 2022: $4.02/g (U.S. Average: $4.06/g)

April 14, 2021: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

April 14, 2020: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $1.82/g)

April 14, 2019: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

April 14, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

April 14, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 14, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

April 14, 2015: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.91/g, down 12.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.03/g.

Ogden- $3.10/g, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.14/g.

Billings- $3.04/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.08/g.