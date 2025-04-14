Cheyenne man gets 13-year federal sentence for arranging meet-up with minor

CASPER, Wyo — The U.S. Justice Department announced the following sentences rendered in the District of Wyoming this week. The summaries from the U.S. Attorney’s Office are as follows:

Attempted Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Illegal Sexual Activity

Cheyenne resident Kodey Dean Lamont, 29, was sentenced to 156 months in federal prison with five years of supervised release to follow for attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Tuesday, April 8 in Cheyenne.

On Friday, October 4, 2024, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations conducted an undercover online investigation by posting an ad on a website selling sexual services with a young female, according to court documents.

“The defendant interacted with the ad and was told the female was 14 years old. He expressed his desire to pay to have sexual intercourse with the minor,” the release said. “The defendant negotiated paying less if he brought methamphetamine to get the minor high before the sexual intercourse. The defendant also expressed his desire to record the intercourse.”

Lamont then went to the meet-up location where he expected the minor to be and was arrested. He was indicted on July 18, 2024, and pleaded guilty on Jan. 16. Assistant U.S. Attorney Z. Seth Griswold prosecuted the case.

The court also ordered the defendant to pay $6,000 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Drug Trafficking

Timothy McReynolds, 59, of Moorcroft, Wyoming, was sentenced to 78 months’ imprisonment, or six-and-half years, in federal prison with three years of supervised release to follow for distribution of methamphetamine.

In June of 2023, agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations Northeast Enforcement Team were investigating known drug dealers in Campbell County. Between July and September of 2023, agents completed three different controlled buys from the defendant, the release said.

McReynolds waived indictment and pleaded guilty to an Information on Jan. 13. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on April 3 in Cheyenne. Assistant U.S. Attorney Z. Seth Griswold prosecuted the case.

Jessie Miller, 31, of Big Horn, Wyoming, was sentenced to 48 months imprisonment with three years of supervised release to follow for distribution of methamphetamine.

In April of 2024, the Division of Criminal Investigation was investigating several suspected drug distributors in Big Horn County. On May 4, the Sheridan Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Miller, and a canine alerted to drugs. Officers seized various amounts and types of drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA, and marijuana, , according to the case record.

“A search warrant of her electronic devices suggested Miller was buying and distributing large amounts of controlled substances in the area,” the release said.

DCI and the Sheridan Police Department investigated the crime. Assistant U.S.Attorney Mackenzie R. Morrison prosecuted the case. Miller waived indictment and pleaded guilty to an Information on Jan. 10. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on April 3 in Cheyenne. Case No. 24-00179

Firearm Offenses

Kilburn Troy Timbana, 39, of Arapahoe, Wyoming, was sentenced to 41 months, with three years of supervised release to follow for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, Riverton and Shoshone Police Departments were dispatched to W. Fremont Street for a male subject sleeping in a pickup parked in front of a residence, the release said.

When officers arrived, they observed a male sleeping in the driver’s side of the truck with an automatic pistol sitting on the center console next to him. The officer opened the driver’s door, seized the semi-automatic weapon, cleared the pistol, which had three 3-rounds of hollow point ammunition, and eventually woke the defendant. In his change of plea hearing, he admitted that he knowingly possessed a Smith & Wesson pistol and was a previously convicted felon, which prohibited him from having the weapon.

Timbana was indicted on Nov. 20. 2024 and pleaded guilty on Jan. 21. The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, the Riverton Police Department, and the Shoshone Police Department investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist prosecuted the case. U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H. Rankin imposed the sentence on April 10 in Cheyenne.