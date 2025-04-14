Animal Control and Appreciation Week, Photos of Metro Adoptables

It's Animal Control and Appreciation Week from April 13 to the 19th.

The Casper Police Department took to social media to shine a spotlight on their incredible team at Metro Animal Services.

"From sunup to sundown, these compassionate professionals:

• Rescue lost and injured pets, reuniting them with grateful families

• Provide medical care and shelter to hundreds of homeless animals each month

• Enforce local animal welfare laws, keeping our community safe and humane

• Offer adoption services, matching every animal with their perfect family

Please join us in thanking Metro Animal Services for their tireless devotion to Casper’s animals" wrote the agency.

Below are some of the adoptables listed on their website.