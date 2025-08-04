Natrona County School District Bus Registration is Now Open! 

NCSD Bus Registration is open for families needing to register their students for bus transportation to and from school for the upcoming school year.

All students interested in NCSD Transportation must complete the registration process for the 2025-2026 school year.

Please note that last year's bus registration will not roll over.



Important Information for 2025-2026 School Year:

All students using NCSD Transportation must complete the registration process for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.

Complete the registration process as soon as possible to allow sufficient time for processing routes.

NCSD asks that families only register their students for bus transportation if they plan to ride the bus consistently. By having accurate registration data on active bus riders, they can maintain effective and efficient transportation services for students.

If you have moved addresses since the last school year, please first log on to your NCSD Parent Portal Infinite Campus account to update your address. This will ensure NCSD Transportation has accurate information when assigning your student's bus stop and route.

More information on NCSD Bus Registration here.

For information or help logging into your NCSD Parent Portal go here.

