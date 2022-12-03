Santa Stops by Teddy Bear Tea in Casper, Funds Raised for Special Olympics

Things were holly jolly at the 35th Annual Teddy Bear Tea.

Attendees got in free with the donation of a new teddy bear and/or hat and mittens.

Teddy Bear Tea gives families a sneak peak at the Festival of Trees, promotes Special Olympics athletes, and gives community members the opportunity to vote for the People's Choice tree.

Santa made a special appearance along with princesses from the Dream Upon a Princess cast.

SEE ALSO: Usher in Christmas with the 34th Annual Festival of Trees and Teddy Bear Tea

SEE ALSO: A Cinderella Story: Dream Upon A Princess Brings Magic to Casper

There were cookies, cocoa and crafts, and the kiddos were loving it.

K2Radio News captured lots of tidings and good cheer at the event leading up to the Festival of Trees. Check it out below!

Get our free mobile app