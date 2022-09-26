Casper Athlete Competes in Special Olympics USA Games

The Special Olympics USA Games in Florida played out this summer with Casper's Shane Rogers competing in the golf and bowling events. His playing partner in golf was Sgt. Mike Ogden from the Casper Police Department and despite the heat and humidity, the duo took 2nd place in this division.

The Special Olympics USA Games is an enormous event that had well over 5000 athletes from all 50 states. There were 19 different events and there's over 4000 volunteers that help put the games on. This year's USA Games received a ton of national media attention as ESPN televised a substantial amount of the events. Allysa Lattimer of Casper competed in the power lifting and Amanda Ward was in Florida as well as part of the Youth Leadership Experience.

Rogers met Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Tim Tebow and chatted with Bob Price about the entire experience of the USA Games. Click on the link below to hear all about it!

Shane Rogers Shane Rogers-Special Olympics